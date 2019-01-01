QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.41
Mkt Cap
4.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
18.5M
Outstanding
International Cobalt Corp is an exploration stage company. It operates through the Mineral properties segment. The company manages its business & exploration activities through the geographical region of Canada and the United States.

International Cobalt Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy International Cobalt (COBAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of International Cobalt (OTCPK: COBAF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are International Cobalt's (COBAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for International Cobalt.

Q

What is the target price for International Cobalt (COBAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for International Cobalt

Q

Current Stock Price for International Cobalt (COBAF)?

A

The stock price for International Cobalt (OTCPK: COBAF) is $0.22 last updated Thu Aug 12 2021 13:46:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does International Cobalt (COBAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for International Cobalt.

Q

When is International Cobalt (OTCPK:COBAF) reporting earnings?

A

International Cobalt does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is International Cobalt (COBAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for International Cobalt.

Q

What sector and industry does International Cobalt (COBAF) operate in?

A

International Cobalt is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.