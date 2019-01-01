QQQ
Sector: Information Technology. Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
China TechFaith Wireless Comm Tech Ltd provides mobile solutions for the mobile handsets market and serves smartphone market targeting 3G and 4G mobile phone network operators, enterprise clients and end users. It also acts as a developer, owner, and operator of commercial real estate properties across China. It operates through two business segment Mobile phone business and Real estate. The Mobile phone segment offers primary types of products including feature phones, smartphones, wireless modules and data cards, other components such as printed circuit board assemblies as well as wireless software and applications. The Real estate segment mainly acquires office buildings and land use. Most of the company's revenue comes from China.

China TechFaith Wireless Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China TechFaith Wireless (CNTFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China TechFaith Wireless (OTCEM: CNTFY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China TechFaith Wireless's (CNTFY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China TechFaith Wireless.

Q

What is the target price for China TechFaith Wireless (CNTFY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China TechFaith Wireless

Q

Current Stock Price for China TechFaith Wireless (CNTFY)?

A

The stock price for China TechFaith Wireless (OTCEM: CNTFY) is $0.008 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 15:50:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China TechFaith Wireless (CNTFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China TechFaith Wireless.

Q

When is China TechFaith Wireless (OTCEM:CNTFY) reporting earnings?

A

China TechFaith Wireless does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China TechFaith Wireless (CNTFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China TechFaith Wireless.

Q

What sector and industry does China TechFaith Wireless (CNTFY) operate in?

A

China TechFaith Wireless is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.