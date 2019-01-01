China TechFaith Wireless Comm Tech Ltd provides mobile solutions for the mobile handsets market and serves smartphone market targeting 3G and 4G mobile phone network operators, enterprise clients and end users. It also acts as a developer, owner, and operator of commercial real estate properties across China. It operates through two business segment Mobile phone business and Real estate. The Mobile phone segment offers primary types of products including feature phones, smartphones, wireless modules and data cards, other components such as printed circuit board assemblies as well as wireless software and applications. The Real estate segment mainly acquires office buildings and land use. Most of the company's revenue comes from China.