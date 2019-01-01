QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Health Management Corp is a shell company.

Analyst Ratings

China Health Management Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Health Management (CNHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Health Management (OTCPK: CNHC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are China Health Management's (CNHC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Health Management.

Q

What is the target price for China Health Management (CNHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Health Management

Q

Current Stock Price for China Health Management (CNHC)?

A

The stock price for China Health Management (OTCPK: CNHC) is $0.021 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 15:34:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Health Management (CNHC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Health Management.

Q

When is China Health Management (OTCPK:CNHC) reporting earnings?

A

China Health Management does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Health Management (CNHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Health Management.

Q

What sector and industry does China Health Management (CNHC) operate in?

A

China Health Management is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.