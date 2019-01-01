QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CNB Corp MI is a bank holding company, which through Citizens National Bank of Cheboygan offers a full range of banking services to individuals, partnerships, Corporations, and other entities.

CNB MI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CNB MI (CNBZ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CNB MI (OTCPK: CNBZ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CNB MI's (CNBZ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CNB MI.

Q

What is the target price for CNB MI (CNBZ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CNB MI

Q

Current Stock Price for CNB MI (CNBZ)?

A

The stock price for CNB MI (OTCPK: CNBZ) is $28 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 14:32:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CNB MI (CNBZ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 10, 2007 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is CNB MI (OTCPK:CNBZ) reporting earnings?

A

CNB MI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CNB MI (CNBZ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CNB MI.

Q

What sector and industry does CNB MI (CNBZ) operate in?

A

CNB MI is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.