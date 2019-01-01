QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
CMUV Bancorp, formerly Community Valley Bank CA is an independent community bank. It is engaged in providing deposit and loan services to businesses, non-profit organizations and individuals. It offers personal, business banking and various other online banking services.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

CMUV Bancorp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CMUV Bancorp (CMUV) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CMUV Bancorp (OTCQB: CMUV) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CMUV Bancorp's (CMUV) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CMUV Bancorp.

Q

What is the target price for CMUV Bancorp (CMUV) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CMUV Bancorp

Q

Current Stock Price for CMUV Bancorp (CMUV)?

A

The stock price for CMUV Bancorp (OTCQB: CMUV) is $14.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:27:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CMUV Bancorp (CMUV) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CMUV Bancorp.

Q

When is CMUV Bancorp (OTCQB:CMUV) reporting earnings?

A

CMUV Bancorp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CMUV Bancorp (CMUV) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CMUV Bancorp.

Q

What sector and industry does CMUV Bancorp (CMUV) operate in?

A

CMUV Bancorp is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.