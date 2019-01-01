QQQ
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust holds two assets in Three Garden Road in Central in Hong Kong's central business district, and Langham Place, a mixed use office, retail, and hotel complex in Mongkok, Kowloon. The trust owns the office and retail components in the latter. Great Eagle Holdings listed Champion REIT with Three Garden Road in 2002 and injected the office and retail components of Langham Place into the trust. Great Eagle retains management rights and holds a 67.2% stake in the trust. The trust's mandate includes the ownership and investment in income-producing office and retail properties, and the investments are not limited to Hong Kong. In 2021, the trust has entered into a joint venture to purchase 66 Shoe Lane in London, in which the trust holds a 27% stake.

Champion REIT Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Champion REIT (CMPNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Champion REIT (OTC: CMPNF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Champion REIT's (CMPNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Champion REIT.

Q

What is the target price for Champion REIT (CMPNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Champion REIT

Q

Current Stock Price for Champion REIT (CMPNF)?

A

The stock price for Champion REIT (OTC: CMPNF) is $0.47 last updated Tue Dec 21 2021 18:10:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Champion REIT (CMPNF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Champion REIT.

Q

When is Champion REIT (OTC:CMPNF) reporting earnings?

A

Champion REIT does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Champion REIT (CMPNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Champion REIT.

Q

What sector and industry does Champion REIT (CMPNF) operate in?

A

Champion REIT is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.