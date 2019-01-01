Champion Real Estate Investment Trust holds two assets in Three Garden Road in Central in Hong Kong's central business district, and Langham Place, a mixed use office, retail, and hotel complex in Mongkok, Kowloon. The trust owns the office and retail components in the latter. Great Eagle Holdings listed Champion REIT with Three Garden Road in 2002 and injected the office and retail components of Langham Place into the trust. Great Eagle retains management rights and holds a 67.2% stake in the trust. The trust's mandate includes the ownership and investment in income-producing office and retail properties, and the investments are not limited to Hong Kong. In 2021, the trust has entered into a joint venture to purchase 66 Shoe Lane in London, in which the trust holds a 27% stake.