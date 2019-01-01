QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
0.06/1.67%
52 Wk
3.87 - 4.65
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
29.17
Open
-
P/E
19.75
EPS
0
Shares
283.2M
Outstanding
Chemring Group PLC is a defence technology company. The company's operating segment includes Sensors and Information and Countermeasures and Energetics. It generates maximum revenue from the Countermeasures and Energetics segment. The Countermeasures and Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators, and energetic materials.

Analyst Ratings

Chemring Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chemring Group (CMGMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chemring Group (OTCPK: CMGMF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Chemring Group's (CMGMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chemring Group.

Q

What is the target price for Chemring Group (CMGMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chemring Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Chemring Group (CMGMF)?

A

The stock price for Chemring Group (OTCPK: CMGMF) is $3.865 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 15:26:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chemring Group (CMGMF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 14, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 30, 2018.

Q

When is Chemring Group (OTCPK:CMGMF) reporting earnings?

A

Chemring Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chemring Group (CMGMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chemring Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Chemring Group (CMGMF) operate in?

A

Chemring Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.