Chemring Group PLC is a defence technology company. The company's operating segment includes Sensors and Information and Countermeasures and Energetics. It generates maximum revenue from the Countermeasures and Energetics segment. The Countermeasures and Energetics segment is engaged in the development and manufacture of expendable countermeasures for air and sea platforms, cartridge/propellant actuated devices, pyrotechnic devices for satellite launch and deployment, missile components, propellants, separation sub-systems, actuators, and energetic materials.