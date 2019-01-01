QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.2 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
17.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
65.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the production and sale of agricultural products. The company's main businesses include the growing and sales of crops, as well as the breeding and sales of livestock. The firm earns a majority of its revenue from the sales of crops in Hong Kong.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Chaoda Modern Agriculture Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Chaoda Modern Agriculture (CMGHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Chaoda Modern Agriculture (OTCPK: CMGHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Chaoda Modern Agriculture's (CMGHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Chaoda Modern Agriculture.

Q

What is the target price for Chaoda Modern Agriculture (CMGHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Chaoda Modern Agriculture

Q

Current Stock Price for Chaoda Modern Agriculture (CMGHY)?

A

The stock price for Chaoda Modern Agriculture (OTCPK: CMGHY) is $0.265 last updated Fri Jan 28 2022 20:33:45 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Chaoda Modern Agriculture (CMGHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2011 to stockholders of record on March 9, 2011.

Q

When is Chaoda Modern Agriculture (OTCPK:CMGHY) reporting earnings?

A

Chaoda Modern Agriculture does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Chaoda Modern Agriculture (CMGHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Chaoda Modern Agriculture.

Q

What sector and industry does Chaoda Modern Agriculture (CMGHY) operate in?

A

Chaoda Modern Agriculture is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.