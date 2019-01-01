QQQ
Celyad Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company, specialized in cell therapy. It develops technologies and treatments to treat severe diseases with poor prognosis. The company focuses on Immuno oncology, Cardiology, and Medical devices. Its main product candidates include CAR-T and C-Cure. The firm has CYAD-01 and CYAD-02 programs in pipeline. The company owns trademarks and service marks including CELYAD, C-CATH, C_CURE, CATH and C-CATHez and CARDIO 3 BIOSCIENCES. The firm has Cardiology and Immuno-oncology operating segments.


Celyad Oncology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Celyad Oncology (CLYYF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Celyad Oncology (OTCPK: CLYYF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Celyad Oncology's (CLYYF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Celyad Oncology.

Q

What is the target price for Celyad Oncology (CLYYF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Celyad Oncology

Q

Current Stock Price for Celyad Oncology (CLYYF)?

A

The stock price for Celyad Oncology (OTCPK: CLYYF) is $4.65 last updated Wed Dec 08 2021 16:37:40 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Celyad Oncology (CLYYF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Celyad Oncology.

Q

When is Celyad Oncology (OTCPK:CLYYF) reporting earnings?

A

Celyad Oncology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Celyad Oncology (CLYYF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Celyad Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Celyad Oncology (CLYYF) operate in?

A

Celyad Oncology is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.