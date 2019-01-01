QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Clean Tech Biofuels Inc is a development stage company engaged in providing cellulosic biomass derived from municipal solid waste (MSW). The company involves in producing energy and other chemical products, and recyclables (metals, plastics, and glass) from the MSW. Its biomass recovery process which is based on the pressurized steam classification (PSC) technology cleans and separates MSW and generates a clean, homogeneous biomass feedstock. It focuses on designing, building and operating a commercial biomass recovery plant that will allow the company to produce biomass feedstock for its customers.

Clean Tech Biofuels Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clean Tech Biofuels (CLTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clean Tech Biofuels (OTCEM: CLTH) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Clean Tech Biofuels's (CLTH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clean Tech Biofuels.

Q

What is the target price for Clean Tech Biofuels (CLTH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clean Tech Biofuels

Q

Current Stock Price for Clean Tech Biofuels (CLTH)?

A

The stock price for Clean Tech Biofuels (OTCEM: CLTH) is $0.002 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:18:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clean Tech Biofuels (CLTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clean Tech Biofuels.

Q

When is Clean Tech Biofuels (OTCEM:CLTH) reporting earnings?

A

Clean Tech Biofuels does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clean Tech Biofuels (CLTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clean Tech Biofuels.

Q

What sector and industry does Clean Tech Biofuels (CLTH) operate in?

A

Clean Tech Biofuels is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.