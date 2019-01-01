Clean Tech Biofuels Inc is a development stage company engaged in providing cellulosic biomass derived from municipal solid waste (MSW). The company involves in producing energy and other chemical products, and recyclables (metals, plastics, and glass) from the MSW. Its biomass recovery process which is based on the pressurized steam classification (PSC) technology cleans and separates MSW and generates a clean, homogeneous biomass feedstock. It focuses on designing, building and operating a commercial biomass recovery plant that will allow the company to produce biomass feedstock for its customers.