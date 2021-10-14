50 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: JSPR) shares surged 105.1% to close at $14.79 on Wednesday after Oppenheimer initiated coverage on the stock with an Outperform rating and a $21 price target.
- Waitr Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: WTRH) gained 58.5% to close at $1.27 after Morgan Stanley reported a 10.3% passive stake in the company.
- Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ: SOTK) jumped 44.2% to close at $6.49. Sono-Tek reported second-quarter FY22 net sales growth of 17% year-on-year to $4.07 million. Sono-Tek sees double-digit sales increases for both the Q3 and Q4 of FY22 based on backlog strength. Sono-Tek sees the growth to generate strong annual sales for FY22.
- Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLST) gained 35.6% to close at $13.56.
- Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRXT) surged 29% to settle at $5.29 after Truist Securities initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and a $10 price target.
- Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ: ORPH) gained 23.4% to close at $4.91. Orphazyme received Notice of Allowance for U.S. patent titled 'Arimoclomol For Treating Glucocerebrosidase Associated Disorders.'
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) jumped 23% to close at $0.5580 after dipping 24% on Tuesday.
- Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) gained 22% to settle at $12.13. Redwire said it will provide critical navigation components for NASA's Lucy Mission to study Jupiter's Trojan Asteroids.
- Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUDI) gained 19.6% to close at $5.99.
- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: ICD) rose 18.9% to settle at $4.27.
- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLO) gained 18.7% to close at $15.94
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) climbed 18.1% to close at $51.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results and issued Q1 EPS guidance above estimates.
- Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) gained 18% to close at $32.76, rebounding after the stock dipped Tuesday following Monday news of a $350 million common stock offering.
- Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ: LTBR) surged 16.9% to close at $6.42.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 15.6% to close at $8.13 after the company announced it entered into an agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining for approximately 230 MW of carbon neutral bitcoin mining hosting capacity to be managed by Core Scientific as hosting partner.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) rose 15.6% to settle at $2.81.
- Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSE: SLI) gained 15.3% to close at $9.70.
- Statera Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAB) climbed 15.2% to close at $3.11.
- TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) gained 15.1% to settle at $64.95.
- RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE: RLX) shares gained 14.9% to close at $5.33 after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
- iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) climbed 14.5% to close at $3.3550.
- Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ: VMEO) gained 13.6% to close at $30.41 after the company posted monthly metrics for September 2021.
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) rose 12.9% to close at $23.08 after the company announced it continues to anticipate FDA approval of DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection for the treatment of glabellar lines in 2021.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) climbed 12.8% to close at $33.59 after the company announced two new strategic partnerships.
- Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) shares climbed 11% to close at $19.81 after the company announced a $2 billion buyback.
- Paltalk, Inc. (NASDAQ: PALT) climbed 10.7% to close at $8.72.
- Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG) gained 7% to close at $2.77 after climbing over 18% on Tuesday.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) gained 6.2% to close at $12.57.
- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) rose 5.9% to close at $4.30. Grom Social Enterprises recently announced its wholly-owned subsidiary, Top Draw Animation, has commenced production on approximately $1 million in new projects through its sprawling studio in Manila, the Philippines.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) rose 5.2% to close at $141.65 after the company announced preliminary Q3 financial results and raised its FY21 guidance.
- InspireMD, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSPR) gained 5.1% to close at $4.12 after the company announced it received reimbursement approval for CGuard Embolic Prevent System from the French National Authority for Health.
Losers
- XORTX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: XRTX) shares fell 34.1% to close at $3.14 on Wednesday.
- Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLS) shares dipped 29.9% to close at $0.5326 on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic prioritization of its next-generation candidate, RGLS8429, for the treatment of ADPKD. The company's previous ADPKD candidate, RGLS4326, will no longer be advanced.
- NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation. (NASDAQ: NMTC) dropped 29.4% to close at $2.91 after the company priced a 3.75 million share common stock offering at $3.20 per share.
- DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ: DATS) shares fell 26.7% to close at $11.00 amid a pullback following the stock's recent run.
- Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM) dipped 24.5% to close at $4.83 after the company cut Q3 and FY21 sales guidance below estimates. BTIG downgraded Neuronetics from Buy to Neutral.
- ESS Tech, Inc. (NYSE: GWH) declined 19.9% to close at $19.07 after jumping 128% on Tuesday.
- Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ: RZLT) dipped 14.2% to close at $6.53 after the company priced a roughly 6 million share common stock offering at $6.50 per share.
- NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP) fell 13.6% to close at $9.44. NRX Pharmaceuticals shares jumped 61% on Tuesday after the company announced progress on the worldwide commercial scale development of ZYESAMI.
- Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) dipped 12.9% to close at $15.66 after the company highlighted the presentation of new magnetization transfer ratio imaging data and two-year clinical data from open-label extension of ATA188 for progressive multiple sclerosis at ECTRIMS 2021.
- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) dropped 12.5% to close at $83.22 after the company announced a proposed $500 million public offering of common stock. The company also issued Q3 guidance.
- Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADGI) fell 12.1% to settle at $30.74.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) dropped 11.9% to close at $20.92 after the company announced a mutual termination of the HGS acquisition and issued Q3 and FY21 revenue guidance below estimates.
- Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO) shares fell 11.5% to close at $6.13 after the company reported preliminary Q3 results and received full FDA Investigational Device Exemption approval to begin US STAR-D trial on apixaban and rivaroxaban removal by DrugSorb-ATR antithrombotic removal system during urgent cardiothoracic surgery.
- Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE: EVH) fell 11.5% to close at $29.32.
- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRB) fell 11.2% to close at $8.61. Nutriband shares jumped 31% on Tuesday after the company announced it signed an exclusive manufacturing agreement for Diocheck visual COVID-19 antibody indicator patch.
- ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) fell 9.8% to close at $4.04 after gaining over 18% on Tuesday.
- InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE: IVT) fell 9.5% to close at $23.52.
- Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCY) fell 9.2% to close at $32.26 after reporting an 8 million offering by selling shareholders.
- CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares fell 5.7% to close at $96.77 after the company reported results from its Phase 1 CARBON trial of CTX110 in relapsed or refractory CD19+ B-cell malignancies.
