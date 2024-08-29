Last Big Cannabis Event Before The Election: 10 Reasons To Attend

The cannabis industry's most anticipated event, the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference, is set to return to the Marriott Magnificent Mile in Chicago on October 8-9, 2024. As the North American cannabis market continues to evolve, this conference offers a unique opportunity to stay ahead of the curve. Here are the top ten reasons why industry professionals cannot afford to miss this year's event.

1. Engage With Industry Titans

This year's conference brings together some of the most influential voices in the cannabis sector. Keynote speakers include George Archos, founder and CEO of Verano Holdings VRNOF; Ross Gerber, CEO of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management; Charlie Bachtell, CEO of Cresco Labs CRLBF and Jim Belushi, founder of Belushi's Farm. These leaders will share their insights on the future of cannabis and the strategic moves necessary to succeed in a competitive market.

2. Navigate The Legal Landscape

With the cannabis industry on the brink of significant regulatory changes, understanding the legal landscape is crucial. Claire Wells Hanson of Clark Hill Law and David Feuerstein of Feuerstein Kulick LLP will lead discussions on cannabis rescheduling and the implications of potential federal legalization, offering attendees a clear roadmap through the complexities of cannabis law.

3. Network With The Best

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is renowned for its networking opportunities. With over 2,000 attendees, including more than 200 investors, this is the place to forge connections that could drive your business forward. Meet strategic partners, investors and fellow entrepreneurs who are shaping the future of the cannabis industry.

4. Get Ahead Of Market Trends

Understanding market trends is key to staying competitive. Experts like Emily Fisher, Founder and CEO of Leafwell, and Steve Riparip, head strategist at Tact Firm LLC, will share their perspectives on emerging trends in cannabis cultivation, marketing and sales. Gain the insights needed to adapt to a rapidly changing market.

5. Secure Strategic Partnerships

The conference provides a platform for securing essential partnerships. Whether you're seeking investment, collaboration, or expert advice, key figures such as Sundie Seefried, CEO of Safe Harbor Financial, and Anthony Coniglio, CEO of NewLake Capital Partners NLCP, will be on hand to discuss potential collaborations.

6. Uncover Exclusive Opportunities For Women And Minority-Owned Businesses

Benzinga, in partnership with Women Grow, is committed to supporting diversity in the cannabis industry. This year's event offers unparalleled exposure for women and minority-owned businesses, including waived sponsorship fees and opportunities to showcase their innovations.

7. Deep Dive Into Cannabis Financing

With cannabis financing evolving, understanding the intricacies is vital. Sessions led by financial experts like Nick Richards of Greenspoon Marder LLP and Scott Greiper of Viridian Capital Advisors will explore the future of cannabis financing, providing the knowledge needed to navigate this critical area.

8. Gain Invaluable Legal Insights

Legal developments continue to shape the cannabis industry. Experts like Sahar Ayinehsazian of Vicente LLP and Bryna Dahlin of Benesch Law will offer critical insights into the latest legal challenges and opportunities, helping attendees stay compliant and informed.

9. Explore The Future Of Cannabis Technology

Technology is revolutionizing the cannabis industry. Hear from tech innovators like Kyle Sherman, CEO of Flowhub, and Jordan Ascanio, creative director at CLS Holdings USA Inc. CLSH, on how new technologies are streamlining operations and enhancing the consumer experience.

10. Be Part Of The Conversation

This year's conference will also feature discussions with influential voices like Rep. David Joyce (14th District of Ohio), Dr. Chanda Macias of Women Grow, and Darren Lampert, CEO of GrowGeneration GRWG. These conversations will help shape the future of cannabis policy and business, making your participation more crucial than ever.

