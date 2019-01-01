QQQ
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Water Utilities
Clearford Water Systems Inc provides unified water infrastructure solutions. The company is the developer of the Clearford One system, which is a combination of the company's ClearDigest Smart Digester, Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter wastewater collection system, SBS ClearConvey, and ClearRecover, a wastewater treatment facility-based on the processed influent. It operates through two segments namely Clearford One and UV Pure. The company generates revenue through a sale in various countries such as Canada, the United States of America, India, South America, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Clearford One segment.

Clearford Water Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clearford Water Systems (CLIRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clearford Water Systems (OTCPK: CLIRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clearford Water Systems's (CLIRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clearford Water Systems.

Q

What is the target price for Clearford Water Systems (CLIRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clearford Water Systems

Q

Current Stock Price for Clearford Water Systems (CLIRF)?

A

The stock price for Clearford Water Systems (OTCPK: CLIRF) is $0.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:58:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clearford Water Systems (CLIRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clearford Water Systems.

Q

When is Clearford Water Systems (OTCPK:CLIRF) reporting earnings?

A

Clearford Water Systems does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clearford Water Systems (CLIRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clearford Water Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Clearford Water Systems (CLIRF) operate in?

A

Clearford Water Systems is in the Utilities sector and Water Utilities industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.