Clearford Water Systems Inc provides unified water infrastructure solutions. The company is the developer of the Clearford One system, which is a combination of the company's ClearDigest Smart Digester, Small Bore Sewer (SBS) technology, a watertight small diameter wastewater collection system, SBS ClearConvey, and ClearRecover, a wastewater treatment facility-based on the processed influent. It operates through two segments namely Clearford One and UV Pure. The company generates revenue through a sale in various countries such as Canada, the United States of America, India, South America, and other countries. It derives maximum revenue from the Clearford One segment.