CaixaBank SA is a Spanish bank that combines banking, insurance, and equity investment businesses. The group has a sizable customer base and extensive banking network in Spain, with a large number of branches and ATMs, spread throughout the country. The bank's global operations include retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, surplus management, and the allocation of income from financing the equity investment business. A majority of its equity investment business is in the global financial services sector. Most of the bank's revenue is derived from traditional banking net interest income, with the remainder coming from fees and commissions.