There is no Press for this Ticker
CaixaBank SA is a Spanish bank that combines banking, insurance, and equity investment businesses. The group has a sizable customer base and extensive banking network in Spain, with a large number of branches and ATMs, spread throughout the country. The bank's global operations include retail banking, corporate banking, cash management, surplus management, and the allocation of income from financing the equity investment business. A majority of its equity investment business is in the global financial services sector. Most of the bank's revenue is derived from traditional banking net interest income, with the remainder coming from fees and commissions.

CaixaBank Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CaixaBank (CIXPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CaixaBank (OTCPK: CIXPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CaixaBank's (CIXPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CaixaBank.

Q

What is the target price for CaixaBank (CIXPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CaixaBank

Q

Current Stock Price for CaixaBank (CIXPF)?

A

The stock price for CaixaBank (OTCPK: CIXPF) is $3.58 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 20:46:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CaixaBank (CIXPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CaixaBank.

Q

When is CaixaBank (OTCPK:CIXPF) reporting earnings?

A

CaixaBank does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CaixaBank (CIXPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CaixaBank.

Q

What sector and industry does CaixaBank (CIXPF) operate in?

A

CaixaBank is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.