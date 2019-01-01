QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases.

CinCor Pharma Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CinCor Pharma (CINC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CinCor Pharma's (CINC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CinCor Pharma (CINC) stock?

A

The latest price target for CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CINC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CinCor Pharma (CINC)?

A

The stock price for CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) is $25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CinCor Pharma (CINC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CinCor Pharma.

Q

When is CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) reporting earnings?

A

CinCor Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is CinCor Pharma (CINC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CinCor Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does CinCor Pharma (CINC) operate in?

A

CinCor Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.