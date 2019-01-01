|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in CinCor Pharma’s space includes: Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH), GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS), Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL), Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) and Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN).
The latest price target for CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 30.00 expecting CINC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.00% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ: CINC) is $25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for CinCor Pharma.
CinCor Pharma’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for CinCor Pharma.
CinCor Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.