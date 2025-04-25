April 25, 2025 3:38 AM 2 min read

Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp Charter Communications Expectations Ahead Of Q1 Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. CHR will release earnings results for the first quarter, before the opening bell on Friday, April 25.

Analysts expect the Stamford, Connecticut-based company to report quarterly earnings at $8.37 per share, up from $7.55 per share in the year-ago period. Charter Communications projects to report quarterly revenue at $13.67 billion, compared to $13.68 billion a year earlier, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

On March 20, Charter and Comcast launched satellite connectivity for mobile devices.

Charter Communications shares fell 0.7% to close at $335.33 on Thursday.

Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page.

Let's have a look at how Benzinga's most-accurate analysts have rated the company in the recent period.

  • Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall maintained an Equal-Weight rating and cut the price target from $400 to $380 on April 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 64%.
  • Citigroup analyst Michael Rollins reinstated a Buy rating with a price target of $425 on March 14, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 78%.
  • Barclays analyst Kannan Venkateshwar maintained an Underweight rating and raised the price target from $315 to $320 on Feb. 3, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 61%.
  • Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Kraft maintained a Hold rating and increased the price target from $340 to $365 on Nov. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 74%.
  • JP Morgan analyst Sebastiano Petti maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $385 to $400 on Nov. 4, 2024. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 67%.

Considering buying CHTR stock? Here’s what analysts think:

