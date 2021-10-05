Cannabis Dispensary Roundup: Harvest Of Ohio, Verano, American Green, Choom Holdings

Harvest Of Ohio Opens Store In Beavercreek

Ohio-based vertically-integrated cannabis operator Harvest of Ohio, LLC, has kicked off sales of medical cannabis at its new dispensary in Beavercreek just days following the opening of a new shop in Athens.

Located at 4370 Tonawanda Trail, the new store started serving customers on Wednesday, September 29.

"We are excited to open our third medical dispensary in Ohio, marking another significant milestone for Harvest of Ohio," said Ariane B. Kirkpatrick, CEO and majority owner of the Cleveland-based company. "We look forward to serving patients in Beavercreek and surrounding areas. Harvest of Ohio aspires to become one of Ohio's most respected operators, conducting the essential business of improving patient lives with access to high-quality medical marijuana products."

Verano Opens 38th MÜV Florida Store In Pinellas Park

Cannabis company Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE:VRNO) (OTCQX:VRNOF) has opened its newest MÜV dispensary located at 7263 Park Boulevard North, Pinellas Park in Florida, last week.

The new retail location is the company's 38th MÜV dispensary in the Sunshine State.

Situated on the Pinellas Peninsula, the new MÜV storefront is accessible from both Park Boulevard North and Belcher Road, as well as from 74th Street North through neighboring businesses.

"Pinellas County has a lot to offer, which explains why nearly one million residents have made their homes here and why it has been an area of focused development for us," John Tipton, president of Verano said. "The opening of each new MÜV dispensary furthers our resolve to make premium medical cannabis and care available to all patients across the State of Florida."

American Green Announces the Opening Of Its Groupon Store

American Green (OTC:ERBB) disclosed Thursday it has launched Groupon, enabling its customers to buy vouchers that can be redeemed for American Green's finest premium Hemp and CBD products at The American Green Store.

Based in Phoenix, the company said that this launch is an important milestone as American Green continues to add new innovative ways to meet customers in places they trust and frequently visit.

"With Groupon, we are now able to hand-pick over 40 premium CBD and hemp products and offer them to a customer base of more than 24 million shoppers," David Gwyther, president of American Green said. "Groupon is an ideal fit for us since it offers American Green what no other U.S. online sales giant can – a place to sell CBD-labeled products online. This may truly be a huge marketing opportunity for us."

Choom Opens Shop In Hamilton, 3rd In Ontario

Canadian cannabis retailer Choom Holdings Inc (CSE:CHOO) (OTCQB:CHOOF) has opened its third store in Ontario on Friday.

The Vancouver-based company announced that it has cut the ribbon on its new store located in Hamilton at 2190 Rymal Road East, Unit E-01.

The brand now operates 17 shops across Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia.

The company said that it intends to launch additional locations in both provinces over the next few months.

"Today marks the opening of our 3rd location in Ontario, another milestone for the brand," Corey Gillon, CEO of Choom commented. "In bringing the Choom brand to Hamilton, we're giving clients the opportunity to experience our elevated retail offering which supports our mission of providing the best retail experience in every market we serve."

Photo: Courtesy of David Gabrić on Unsplash