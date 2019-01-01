ñol

CHINA FUND
(NYSE:CHN)
$13.08
-0.11[-0.83%]
At close: Sep 2
$15.54
2.4600[18.81%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low12.97 - 13.1652 Week High/Low12 - 19.28Open / Close13.11 / 13.07Float / Outstanding10.4M / 10.4M
Vol / Avg.2.6K / 14.9KMkt Cap136.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price14.07
Div / Yield0.04/0.32%Payout Ratio-EPS0Total Float10.4M

CHINA FUND Stock (NYSE:CHN), Dividends

CHINA FUND issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CHINA FUND generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Dec 29, 2020
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

CHINA FUND Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next CHINA FUND (CHN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHINA FUND. The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.16 on January 8, 2021.

Q
What date did I need to own CHINA FUND (CHN) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHINA FUND (CHN). The last dividend payout was on January 8, 2021 and was $2.16

Q
How much per share is the next CHINA FUND (CHN) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for CHINA FUND (CHN). The last dividend paid out to investors was $2.16 on January 8, 2021

Q
What is the dividend yield for CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN)?
A

CHINA FUND has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CHINA FUND (CHN) was $2.16 and was paid out next on January 8, 2021.

