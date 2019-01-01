ñol

CHINA FUND
(NYSE:CHN)
$13.08
-0.11[-0.83%]
At close: Sep 2
$15.54
2.4600[18.81%]
After Hours: 9:26AM EDT
Day High/Low12.97 - 13.1652 Week High/Low12 - 19.28Open / Close13.11 / 13.07Float / Outstanding10.4M / 10.4M
Vol / Avg.2.6K / 14.9KMkt Cap136.6MP/E-50d Avg. Price14.07
Div / Yield0.04/0.32%Payout Ratio-EPS0Total Float10.4M

CHINA FUND Stock (NYSE:CHN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CHINA FUND reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Apr 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CHINA FUND using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CHINA FUND Questions & Answers

Q
When is CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CHINA FUND

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CHINA FUND (NYSE:CHN)?
A

There are no earnings for CHINA FUND

Q
What were CHINA FUND’s (NYSE:CHN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CHINA FUND

