Cherry Hill Mortgage
(NYSE:CHMI)
6.98
0.09[1.31%]
At close: May 27
6.97
-0.0100[-0.14%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.86 - 7.02
52 Week High/Low6.37 - 10.68
Open / Close6.86 / 6.97
Float / Outstanding18.8M / 18.9M
Vol / Avg.194.3K / 216.8K
Mkt Cap131.9M
P/E14.83
50d Avg. Price7.19
Div / Yield1.08/15.49%
Payout Ratio229.79
EPS1.4
Total Float18.8M

Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI), Dividends

Cherry Hill Mortgage issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Cherry Hill Mortgage generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

14.1%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

Mar 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Cherry Hill Mortgage Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cherry Hill Mortgage. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on April 26, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI). The last dividend payout was on April 26, 2022 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on April 26, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI)?
A

Cherry Hill Mortgage has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Cherry Hill Mortgage (CHMI) was $0.27 and was paid out next on April 26, 2022.

