Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
Earnings Recap
Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.54.
Revenue was up $35.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.12
|1.60
|1.56
|1.49
|EPS Actual
|2.25
|1.65
|1.61
|1.54
|Revenue Estimate
|583.61M
|529.61M
|523.77M
|502.36M
|Revenue Actual
|599.10M
|534.00M
|526.10M
|507.60M
Earnings History
Check Point Software Questions & Answers
Check Point Software (CHKP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.22.
The Actual Revenue was $458.6M, which beat the estimate of $454.5M.
