Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.54.

Revenue was up $35.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 2.12 1.60 1.56 1.49 EPS Actual 2.25 1.65 1.61 1.54 Revenue Estimate 583.61M 529.61M 523.77M 502.36M Revenue Actual 599.10M 534.00M 526.10M 507.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.