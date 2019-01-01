ñol

Check Point Software
(NASDAQ:CHKP)
126.18
1.95[1.57%]
At close: May 27
126.18
00
After Hours: 5:18PM EDT
Day High/Low124.65 - 126.25
52 Week High/Low107.85 - 149.62
Open / Close124.65 / 126.18
Float / Outstanding103M / 128.1M
Vol / Avg.809.1K / 1.4M
Mkt Cap16.2B
P/E20.86
50d Avg. Price132.66
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS1.99
Total Float103M

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Check Point Software reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 27

EPS

$1.570

Quarterly Revenue

$542.7M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$599.1M

Earnings Recap

 

Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 05:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Check Point Software beat estimated earnings by 1.95%, reporting an EPS of $1.57 versus an estimate of $1.54.

Revenue was up $35.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13 which was followed by a 1.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Check Point Software's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021
EPS Estimate 2.12 1.60 1.56 1.49
EPS Actual 2.25 1.65 1.61 1.54
Revenue Estimate 583.61M 529.61M 523.77M 502.36M
Revenue Actual 599.10M 534.00M 526.10M 507.60M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Check Point Software Questions & Answers

Q
When is Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) reporting earnings?
A

Check Point Software (CHKP) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP)?
A

The Actual EPS was $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.22.

Q
What were Check Point Software’s (NASDAQ:CHKP) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $458.6M, which beat the estimate of $454.5M.

