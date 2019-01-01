QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples. Industry: Beverages
China Foods Ltd is an investment holding company that operates in the beverage business. It offers twenty brands of products in ten major types of beverages which include a sparkling drink, juice, water, milk drink, energy drink, tea, coffee, functional nutrition drink, sports drink, and plant-based protein drink. Some of its products include Coca-Cola, zero COLA, Diet Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Fiber+, Coca-Cola Coffee+, Coca-Cola Ginger+, Sprite, Sprite Sugar-Free, Sprite Fiber+, Fanta, and Yiquan+C. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from Mainland China.

China Foods Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Foods (CHFHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Foods (OTCPK: CHFHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Foods's (CHFHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Foods.

Q

What is the target price for China Foods (CHFHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Foods

Q

Current Stock Price for China Foods (CHFHY)?

A

The stock price for China Foods (OTCPK: CHFHY) is $7.64 last updated Wed Jan 26 2022 16:14:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Foods (CHFHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on September 29, 2011.

Q

When is China Foods (OTCPK:CHFHY) reporting earnings?

A

China Foods does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Foods (CHFHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Foods.

Q

What sector and industry does China Foods (CHFHY) operate in?

A

China Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Beverages industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.