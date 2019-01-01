China Foods Ltd is an investment holding company that operates in the beverage business. It offers twenty brands of products in ten major types of beverages which include a sparkling drink, juice, water, milk drink, energy drink, tea, coffee, functional nutrition drink, sports drink, and plant-based protein drink. Some of its products include Coca-Cola, zero COLA, Diet Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Fiber+, Coca-Cola Coffee+, Coca-Cola Ginger+, Sprite, Sprite Sugar-Free, Sprite Fiber+, Fanta, and Yiquan+C. Geographically, it derives the majority of revenue from Mainland China.