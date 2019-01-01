QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
8.21/1.17%
52 Wk
561 - 862.9
Mkt Cap
127.1B
Payout Ratio
27.83
Open
-
P/E
28.89
EPS
0
Shares
180.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - May 16, 2021, 9:52AM
Christian Dior is a holding company with full ownership of Christian Dior Couture and a controlling interest in LVMH. Christian Dior Couture sells apparel, leather goods, jewellery, and accessories under various Dior brands. Most sales are through its own retail stores. Through LVMH, the company operates the following business groups: wines and spirits, fashion and leather goods, watches and jewellery, perfumes and cosmetics, and selective retailing. LVMH has dozens of well-known brands throughout its businesses, including Dom Perignon, Hennessy, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, TAG Heuer, and Sephora. The company's revenue is distributed throughout Europe, Asia, and the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Christian Dior Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Christian Dior (CHDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Christian Dior (OTCPK: CHDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Christian Dior's (CHDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Christian Dior.

Q

What is the target price for Christian Dior (CHDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Christian Dior

Q

Current Stock Price for Christian Dior (CHDRF)?

A

The stock price for Christian Dior (OTCPK: CHDRF) is $704.5 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 17:45:09 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Christian Dior (CHDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Christian Dior.

Q

When is Christian Dior (OTCPK:CHDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Christian Dior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Christian Dior (CHDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Christian Dior.

Q

What sector and industry does Christian Dior (CHDRF) operate in?

A

Christian Dior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.