Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/35.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10.25
Mkt Cap
365.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.67
Shares
37.5M
Outstanding
Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company.

Catcha Investment Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Catcha Investment (CHAA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Catcha Investment (NYSE: CHAA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Catcha Investment's (CHAA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Catcha Investment.

Q

What is the target price for Catcha Investment (CHAA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Catcha Investment

Q

Current Stock Price for Catcha Investment (CHAA)?

A

The stock price for Catcha Investment (NYSE: CHAA) is $9.74 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:26:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Catcha Investment (CHAA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Catcha Investment.

Q

When is Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA) reporting earnings?

A

Catcha Investment does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Catcha Investment (CHAA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Catcha Investment.

Q

What sector and industry does Catcha Investment (CHAA) operate in?

A

Catcha Investment is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.