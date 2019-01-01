Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Compugen beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $-0.11 versus an estimate of $-0.13.

Revenue was down $0.00 from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0 which was followed by a 3.07% increase in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.