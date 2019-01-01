Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Compugen
Compugen Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $14.00 expecting CGEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 648.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN) was provided by Oppenheimer, and Compugen maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Compugen, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Compugen was filed on February 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Compugen (CGEN) rating was a maintained with a price target of $17.00 to $14.00. The current price Compugen (CGEN) is trading at is $1.87, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
