Canopy Gwth
(NASDAQ:CGC)
4.88
-0.67[-12.07%]
At close: May 27
4.85
-0.0300[-0.61%]
After Hours: 7:57PM EDT
Day High/Low4.6 - 5.18
52 Week High/Low4.6 - 26.96
Open / Close4.94 / 4.88
Float / Outstanding256.1M / 398.7M
Vol / Avg.16.6M / 7.3M
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price6.31
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.28
Total Float256.1M

Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Canopy Gwth reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

May 27

EPS

$-1.150

Quarterly Revenue

$88.2M

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$141M

Earnings Recap

 

Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canopy Gwth missed estimated earnings by 360.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $28.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

 

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Canopy Gwth using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Canopy Gwth Questions & Answers

Q
When is Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) reporting earnings?
A

Canopy Gwth (CGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 5, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 27, 2022 for Q4.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.23, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Canopy Gwth’s (NASDAQ:CGC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $17.1M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

