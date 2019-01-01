Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Canopy Gwth (NASDAQ:CGC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Canopy Gwth missed estimated earnings by 360.0%, reporting an EPS of $-1.15 versus an estimate of $-0.25.

Revenue was down $28.98 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02 which was followed by a 0.23% drop in the share price the next day.

