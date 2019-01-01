ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Carlyle Group
(NASDAQ:CG)
39.60
1.02[2.64%]
At close: May 27
39.60
00
After Hours: 4:02PM EDT
Day High/Low38.85 - 39.61
52 Week High/Low34.62 - 60.62
Open / Close38.94 / 39.6
Float / Outstanding206.7M / 361.7M
Vol / Avg.1.4M / 2.6M
Mkt Cap14.3B
P/E5.38
50d Avg. Price41.4
Div / Yield1.3/3.28%
Payout Ratio13.59
EPS1.6
Total Float206.7M

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), Dividends

Carlyle Group issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Carlyle Group generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.90%

Annual Dividend

$1.3

Last Dividend

May 10
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Carlyle Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Carlyle Group (CG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carlyle Group. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on May 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Carlyle Group (CG) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carlyle Group (CG). The last dividend payout was on May 17, 2022 and was $0.33

Q
How much per share is the next Carlyle Group (CG) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Carlyle Group (CG). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.33 on May 17, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG)?
A

Carlyle Group has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Carlyle Group (CG) was $0.33 and was paid out next on May 17, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.