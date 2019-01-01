ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Canfor Pulp Products
(OTCPK:CFPUF)
4.1135
00
At close: Jun 3
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low3.78 - 7.12
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 65.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 0.6K
Mkt Cap268.3M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price4.17
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.31
Total Float-

Canfor Pulp Products (OTC:CFPUF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analysts publish ratings and price targets on most stocks. Benzinga tracks 120 analyst firms so investors can understand if analysts expect a stock to trade higher or lower. Ratings are directional and typically buy, sell or hold. Price Targets are an analyst's best guess at where the stock will trade in 12 months.

Analyst Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products

All Ratings (0)

Upgrades (0)

Downgrades (0)

Initiations (0)

Premium Tools & Ideas
date
Upside/Downside
Analyst Firm
Price Target Change
Rating Change
Previous / Current Rating
Get Alert
No Data

Canfor Pulp Products Questions & Answers

Q
What is the target price for Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)?
A

The latest price target for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) was reported by RBC Capital on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CFPUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
What is the most recent analyst rating for Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)?
A

The latest analyst rating for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Canfor Pulp Products upgraded their outperform rating.

Q
When is the next analyst rating going to be posted or updated for Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF)?
A

Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Canfor Pulp Products, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Canfor Pulp Products was filed on February 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 26, 2022.

Q
Is the Analyst Rating Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) correct?
A

While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $12.00. The current price Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) is trading at is $4.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.

Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.