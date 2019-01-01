Canfor Pulp Products (OTC:CFPUF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Canfor Pulp Products
Canfor Pulp Products Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) was reported by RBC Capital on February 26, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $12.00 expecting CFPUF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 191.72% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK: CFPUF) was provided by RBC Capital, and Canfor Pulp Products upgraded their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Canfor Pulp Products, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Canfor Pulp Products was filed on February 26, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 26, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $8.00 to $12.00. The current price Canfor Pulp Products (CFPUF) is trading at is $4.11, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
