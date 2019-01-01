Canfor Pulp Products (OTC:CFPUF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$219.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Canfor Pulp Products using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Canfor Pulp Products Questions & Answers
When is Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK:CFPUF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Canfor Pulp Products
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Canfor Pulp Products (OTCPK:CFPUF)?
There are no earnings for Canfor Pulp Products
What were Canfor Pulp Products’s (OTCPK:CFPUF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Canfor Pulp Products
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.