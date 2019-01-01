Community Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company. The Company through its banking company is engaged in providing community banking products and services. The Company offers personal banking including checking accounts, savings, CD and money market accounts, visa credit, debit cards, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, loans and lines of credit and other products and services; and business banking including business checking, business saving, cash management, business and agriculture loans, business retirement accounts and visa credit cards & merchant services. The Company also provides wealth management services and online banking services.