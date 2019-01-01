QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Community Financial Group Inc is a bank holding company. The Company through its banking company is engaged in providing community banking products and services. The Company offers personal banking including checking accounts, savings, CD and money market accounts, visa credit, debit cards, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, loans and lines of credit and other products and services; and business banking including business checking, business saving, cash management, business and agriculture loans, business retirement accounts and visa credit cards & merchant services. The Company also provides wealth management services and online banking services.

Community Financial Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Community Financial Group (CFGW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Community Financial Group (OTCEM: CFGW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Community Financial Group's (CFGW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Community Financial Group.

Q

What is the target price for Community Financial Group (CFGW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Community Financial Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Community Financial Group (CFGW)?

A

The stock price for Community Financial Group (OTCEM: CFGW) is $37 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 20:10:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Community Financial Group (CFGW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Community Financial Group.

Q

When is Community Financial Group (OTCEM:CFGW) reporting earnings?

A

Community Financial Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Community Financial Group (CFGW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Community Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Community Financial Group (CFGW) operate in?

A

Community Financial Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.