Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cerus
The latest price target for Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) was reported by Stifel on May 27, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting CERS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 50.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) was provided by Stifel, and Cerus maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cerus, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cerus was filed on May 27, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 27, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cerus (CERS) rating was a maintained with a price target of $7.00 to $8.00. The current price Cerus (CERS) is trading at is $5.30, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
