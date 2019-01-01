|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.880
|0.930
|0.0500
|REV
|1.490B
|1.452B
|-38.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Cerner’s space includes: Sema4 Holdings (NASDAQ:SMFR), Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG), MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN), GoodRx Holdings (NASDAQ:GDRX) and OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX).
The latest price target for Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) was reported by Keybanc on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CERN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) is $91.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.
Cerner’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cerner.
Cerner is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.