QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
9.1K/5.6M
Div / Yield
1.08/1.18%
52 Wk
67.96 - 93.44
Mkt Cap
26.9B
Payout Ratio
51.76
Open
-
P/E
54.02
EPS
0.59
Shares
293M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - 16 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 7, 2022, 11:32AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 4:30AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:55AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 6:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 4:47AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 1:59PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 10:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:38AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:25AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Dec 19, 2021, 9:52PM
Benzinga - Dec 19, 2021, 9:25PM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 8:05AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
Cerner is a leading supplier of healthcare information technology solutions and tech-enabled services. The company is a long-standing market leader in the electronic health record industry, and along with rival Epic Systems corners a majority of the market for acute care EHR within health systems. The company is guided by the mission of the founding partners to provide seamless medical records across all healthcare providers to improve outcomes. Beyond medical records, the company offers a wide range of technology that supports the clinical, financial, and operational needs of healthcare facilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.8800.930 0.0500
REV1.490B1.452B-38.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cerner Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cerner (CERN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cerner's (CERN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cerner (CERN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) was reported by Keybanc on December 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CERN to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cerner (CERN)?

A

The stock price for Cerner (NASDAQ: CERN) is $91.83 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cerner (CERN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 11, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) reporting earnings?

A

Cerner’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Cerner (CERN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cerner.

Q

What sector and industry does Cerner (CERN) operate in?

A

Cerner is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.