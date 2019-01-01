Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Crestwood Equity Partners missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.04 versus an estimate of $0.44.

Revenue was up $551.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 0.31% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Crestwood Equity Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.10 0.04 0.36 EPS Actual 0.79 -1.03 -1 -0.86 Revenue Estimate 1.17B 905.21M 760.09M 1.23B Revenue Actual 1.38B 1.23B 929.60M 1.03B

