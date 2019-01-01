ñol

Century Aluminum
(NASDAQ:CENX)
12.37
0.61[5.19%]
At close: May 27
12.38
0.0100[0.08%]
After Hours: 7:01PM EDT
Day High/Low11.66 - 12.38
52 Week High/Low10.39 - 30.36
Open / Close11.96 / 12.37
Float / Outstanding51.7M / 91.2M
Vol / Avg.2.2M / 2.3M
Mkt Cap1.1B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price20.25
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.18
Total Float51.7M

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX), Dividends

Century Aluminum issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Century Aluminum generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Sep 18, 2002
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Century Aluminum Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Century Aluminum (CENX) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Century Aluminum.

Q
What date did I need to own Century Aluminum (CENX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Century Aluminum.

Q
How much per share is the next Century Aluminum (CENX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Century Aluminum (CENX) will be on September 18, 2002 and will be $0.05

Q
What is the dividend yield for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Century Aluminum.

