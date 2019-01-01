QQQ
Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its fund's investment objective is to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests primarily in a portfolio of master limited partnerships (MLPs) and energy infrastructure companies.

Center Coast Brookfield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Center Coast Brookfield's (CEN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Center Coast Brookfield.

Q

What is the target price for Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 15, 2015. The analyst firm set a price target for 24.00 expecting CEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 51.42% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Center Coast Brookfield (CEN)?

A

The stock price for Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE: CEN) is $15.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Center Coast Brookfield (NYSE:CEN) reporting earnings?

A

Center Coast Brookfield does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Center Coast Brookfield.

Q

What sector and industry does Center Coast Brookfield (CEN) operate in?

A

