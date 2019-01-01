Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Legg Mason Partners Fund
Legg Mason Partners Fund Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CEM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) was provided by B of A Securities, and Legg Mason Partners Fund downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Legg Mason Partners Fund, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Legg Mason Partners Fund was filed on February 17, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 17, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) is trading at is $37.24, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
