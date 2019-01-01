QQQ
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 8:16AM
Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC is a diversified global asset management firm. Its product portfolio includes Mutual Funds; Separately Managed Accounts; Money Market Funds; Variable Investments; Collective Investment Trusts and others.

Legg Mason Partners Fund Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Legg Mason Partners Fund's (CEM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Legg Mason Partners Fund.

Q

What is the target price for Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CEM to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM)?

A

The stock price for Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE: CEM) is $29.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Legg Mason Partners Fund (NYSE:CEM) reporting earnings?

A

Legg Mason Partners Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Legg Mason Partners Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does Legg Mason Partners Fund (CEM) operate in?

A

Legg Mason Partners Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.