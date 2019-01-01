Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Celularity
Celularity Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) was reported by Truist Securities on April 6, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting CELU to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Celularity (NASDAQ: CELU) was provided by Truist Securities, and Celularity downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Celularity, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Celularity was filed on April 6, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 6, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Celularity (CELU) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Celularity (CELU) is trading at is $8.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
