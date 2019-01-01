China Education Group, or CEG, is a leading ultra-large-scale private education group in China, with over 30 years of experience in higher education. It focuses on teaching practical skills, applied sciences, and knowledge to prepare students for employment. CEG operates 12 schools, some of which are top 100 ranked private schools. It also owns schools in the U.S., Australia, and England. CEG's student enrolment in the first half of fiscal 2021 reached approximately 250,000 students. CEG has grown from three schools in 2017 to 12 schools now. The rapid increase in student enrollment is attributable to organic growth as well as to schools acquired through M&As. Value Partners established a private equity fund to invest in potential China education M&As together with CEG in 2018.