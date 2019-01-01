QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.97 - 1.4
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
2.4B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
China Education Group, or CEG, is a leading ultra-large-scale private education group in China, with over 30 years of experience in higher education. It focuses on teaching practical skills, applied sciences, and knowledge to prepare students for employment. CEG operates 12 schools, some of which are top 100 ranked private schools. It also owns schools in the U.S., Australia, and England. CEG's student enrolment in the first half of fiscal 2021 reached approximately 250,000 students. CEG has grown from three schools in 2017 to 12 schools now. The rapid increase in student enrollment is attributable to organic growth as well as to schools acquired through M&As. Value Partners established a private equity fund to invest in potential China education M&As together with CEG in 2018.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

China Education Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Education Group (CEGHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Education Group (OTCPK: CEGHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Education Group's (CEGHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Education Group.

Q

What is the target price for China Education Group (CEGHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Education Group

Q

Current Stock Price for China Education Group (CEGHF)?

A

The stock price for China Education Group (OTCPK: CEGHF) is $1.4 last updated Thu Nov 18 2021 14:59:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Education Group (CEGHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Education Group.

Q

When is China Education Group (OTCPK:CEGHF) reporting earnings?

A

China Education Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Education Group (CEGHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Education Group.

Q

What sector and industry does China Education Group (CEGHF) operate in?

A

China Education Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.