CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for CECO Environmental
CECO Environmental Questions & Answers
The latest price target for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) was reported by Needham on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $9.00 expecting CECE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.33% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for CECO Environmental (NASDAQ: CECE) was provided by Needham, and CECO Environmental maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of CECO Environmental, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for CECO Environmental was filed on November 9, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 9, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest CECO Environmental (CECE) rating was a maintained with a price target of $10.00 to $9.00. The current price CECO Environmental (CECE) is trading at is $6.70, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
