Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in watches and timepieces product businesses. It has three reportable segments namely manufacture and distribution of watches and timepieces, property investments, and banking and financial businesses. The company possesses proprietary brands, highlighted by Rossini and EBOHR, which both manufacture and sell their own branded watches throughout China. It also possesses renowned global watch brands Corum, Eterna, Rotary, Dreyfuss & Co, and J&T Windmills among others. Watches and timepieces are the major sources of revenue for the company.