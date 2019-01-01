QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.17 - 0.21
Mkt Cap
783.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
4.4B
Outstanding
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd is a Hong Kong-based investment holding company principally engaged in watches and timepieces product businesses. It has three reportable segments namely manufacture and distribution of watches and timepieces, property investments, and banking and financial businesses. The company possesses proprietary brands, highlighted by Rossini and EBOHR, which both manufacture and sell their own branded watches throughout China. It also possesses renowned global watch brands Corum, Eterna, Rotary, Dreyfuss & Co, and J&T Windmills among others. Watches and timepieces are the major sources of revenue for the company.

Citychamp Watch Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Citychamp Watch (CEBTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Citychamp Watch (OTCPK: CEBTF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Citychamp Watch's (CEBTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Citychamp Watch.

Q

What is the target price for Citychamp Watch (CEBTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Citychamp Watch

Q

Current Stock Price for Citychamp Watch (CEBTF)?

A

The stock price for Citychamp Watch (OTCPK: CEBTF) is $0.18 last updated Fri Jan 21 2022 20:18:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Citychamp Watch (CEBTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Citychamp Watch.

Q

When is Citychamp Watch (OTCPK:CEBTF) reporting earnings?

A

Citychamp Watch does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Citychamp Watch (CEBTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Citychamp Watch.

Q

What sector and industry does Citychamp Watch (CEBTF) operate in?

A

Citychamp Watch is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.