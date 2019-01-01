QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
CDW Holding Ltd is engaged in the production of precision components for mobile communication equipment, game box entertainment equipment, consumer and information technology equipment, office equipment, and electrical appliances. The business of the company operates in various segments that include Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) backlight units, which manufactures backlight units for LCD; Office Automation, which manufactures and trades parts for office equipment and electrical appliances; LCD Parts and Accessories, which manufacture and trade precision accessories for LCD modules; and Others, which includes general trading, food and beverage business, and management and advisory services. The LCD Backlight Units segment generate maximum revenue for the company.

CDW Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CDW Holding (CDWHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CDW Holding (OTCPK: CDWHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CDW Holding's (CDWHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CDW Holding.

Q

What is the target price for CDW Holding (CDWHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CDW Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for CDW Holding (CDWHF)?

A

The stock price for CDW Holding (OTCPK: CDWHF) is $0.125 last updated Today at 1:59:32 PM.

Q

Does CDW Holding (CDWHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 22, 2015 to stockholders of record on May 7, 2015.

Q

When is CDW Holding (OTCPK:CDWHF) reporting earnings?

A

CDW Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CDW Holding (CDWHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CDW Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does CDW Holding (CDWHF) operate in?

A

CDW Holding is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.