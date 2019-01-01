CDW Holding Ltd is engaged in the production of precision components for mobile communication equipment, game box entertainment equipment, consumer and information technology equipment, office equipment, and electrical appliances. The business of the company operates in various segments that include Liquid Crystal Display (LCD) backlight units, which manufactures backlight units for LCD; Office Automation, which manufactures and trades parts for office equipment and electrical appliances; LCD Parts and Accessories, which manufacture and trade precision accessories for LCD modules; and Others, which includes general trading, food and beverage business, and management and advisory services. The LCD Backlight Units segment generate maximum revenue for the company.