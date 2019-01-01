ñol

CDW Holding
(OTCPK:CDWHF)
0.125
00
At close: Aug 23
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low- - -
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 225M
Vol / Avg.- / -
Mkt Cap28.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price-
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

CDW Holding (OTC:CDWHF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

CDW Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of CDW Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

CDW Holding Questions & Answers

Q
When is CDW Holding (OTCPK:CDWHF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for CDW Holding

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for CDW Holding (OTCPK:CDWHF)?
A

There are no earnings for CDW Holding

Q
What were CDW Holding’s (OTCPK:CDWHF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for CDW Holding

