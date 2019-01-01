CDW (NASDAQ:CDW), Dividends

CDW issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash CDW generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for CDW. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.50 on June 10, 2022.
The next dividend payout for CDW ($CDW) will be on June 10, 2022. Investors need to be owners of CDW (CDW) shares by May 25, 2022
The next dividend for CDW (CDW) will be on May 24, 2022 and will be $0.50
CDW has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for CDW (CDW) was $0.50 and was paid out next on June 10, 2022.
Browse dividends on all stocks.