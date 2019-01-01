QQQ
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Cedar Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston. The company derives all of its revenues from rents and operating expense reimbursements received pursuant to long-term leases.

Cedar Realty Trust Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cedar Realty Trust's (CDR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) was reported by Raymond James on August 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting CDR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -11.84% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cedar Realty Trust (CDR)?

A

The stock price for Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE: CDR) is $23.82 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 22, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) reporting earnings?

A

Cedar Realty Trust’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cedar Realty Trust.

Q

What sector and industry does Cedar Realty Trust (CDR) operate in?

A

Cedar Realty Trust is in the Real Estate sector and Equity Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.