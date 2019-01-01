Code Rebel Corp is a software and information technology (IT) services company. It is engaged in the development, marketing, and license of terminal services solutions. The business activity of the group is functioned through software and IT service segments. The software segment provides end-user applications through its product line. The IT Services segment provides management and consulting services. Its product, interactive remote application terminal services (iRAPP), allow users of computers to simultaneously access programs on their PCs and Macs through a single device using a single monitor, mouse, and keyboard. The activities are basically carried out through the region of United States.