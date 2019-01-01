QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Code Rebel Corp is a software and information technology (IT) services company. It is engaged in the development, marketing, and license of terminal services solutions. The business activity of the group is functioned through software and IT service segments. The software segment provides end-user applications through its product line. The IT Services segment provides management and consulting services. Its product, interactive remote application terminal services (iRAPP), allow users of computers to simultaneously access programs on their PCs and Macs through a single device using a single monitor, mouse, and keyboard. The activities are basically carried out through the region of United States.

Code Rebel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Code Rebel (CDRBQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Code Rebel (OTCEM: CDRBQ) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Code Rebel's (CDRBQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Code Rebel.

Q

What is the target price for Code Rebel (CDRBQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Code Rebel

Q

Current Stock Price for Code Rebel (CDRBQ)?

A

The stock price for Code Rebel (OTCEM: CDRBQ) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Feb 10 2022 20:26:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Code Rebel (CDRBQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Code Rebel.

Q

When is Code Rebel (OTCEM:CDRBQ) reporting earnings?

A

Code Rebel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Code Rebel (CDRBQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Code Rebel.

Q

What sector and industry does Code Rebel (CDRBQ) operate in?

A

Code Rebel is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.