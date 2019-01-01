QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
China Industrial Steel Inc produces and sells steel plate, bar/wire and billet in China. The Company currently has an aggregate of 2.3 million metric tons of steel making capacity and 2 million metric tons of steel rolling production capacity.

China Industrial Steel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy China Industrial Steel (CDNN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of China Industrial Steel (OTCEM: CDNN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are China Industrial Steel's (CDNN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for China Industrial Steel.

Q

What is the target price for China Industrial Steel (CDNN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for China Industrial Steel

Q

Current Stock Price for China Industrial Steel (CDNN)?

A

The stock price for China Industrial Steel (OTCEM: CDNN) is $0.0002 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:14:52 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does China Industrial Steel (CDNN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for China Industrial Steel.

Q

When is China Industrial Steel (OTCEM:CDNN) reporting earnings?

A

China Industrial Steel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is China Industrial Steel (CDNN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for China Industrial Steel.

Q

What sector and industry does China Industrial Steel (CDNN) operate in?

A

China Industrial Steel is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.