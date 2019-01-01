China Industrial Steel (OTC:CDNN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Sep 30)
$188.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of China Industrial Steel using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
China Industrial Steel Questions & Answers
When is China Industrial Steel (OTCEM:CDNN) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for China Industrial Steel
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for China Industrial Steel (OTCEM:CDNN)?
There are no earnings for China Industrial Steel
What were China Industrial Steel’s (OTCEM:CDNN) revenues?
There are no earnings for China Industrial Steel
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.