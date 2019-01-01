Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Avid Bioservices
Avid Bioservices Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) was reported by Stephens & Co. on March 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $28.00 expecting CDMO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.34% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ: CDMO) was provided by Stephens & Co., and Avid Bioservices maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Avid Bioservices, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Avid Bioservices was filed on March 9, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 9, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Avid Bioservices (CDMO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $31.00 to $28.00. The current price Avid Bioservices (CDMO) is trading at is $13.77, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.